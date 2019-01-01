When & where is the USWNT victory parade?

The World Cup champions are set to have their France heroics feted with confetti and celebrations on home soil this week

The U.S. women's national team won a historic fourth World Cup title in on Sunday, beating the 2-0 in the final, and will now have the opportunity to celebrate with home fans at their own victory ticker-tape parade.

Stars such as Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle will return Stateside after their victory in to greet their U.S. supporters four years on from when they last lifted the World Cup in 2015.

Goal has all the details about the ticker tape parade including when and where it is, route information, and how the public can attend.

When is the USWNT victory parade?

The USWNT parade will take place on Wednesday, July 10. It will start at 9:30am ET.

Where is the USWNT victory parade?

Just like four years ago, the USWNT parade will take place in Manhattan, New York.

The parade will be located in mostly Lower Manhattan across the long stretch of Broadway – known as the Canyon of Heroes – starting from Battery to City Hall Park. It will then end with a ceremony at City Hall at 10:30am, where the USWNT members will be presented with keys to the city by Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The Ticker Tape Parade is FREE and open to all!



The route starts Wednesday at 9:30am at Battery Park and heads along the Canyon of Heroes — up Broadway to City Hall. #USWNT #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/sUCpqq3u65 — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) July 8, 2019

It’s the city’s first ticker-tape parade since the USWNT's 2015 World Cup victory.

The 2015 parade had attracted tens of thousands of fans and cost the city an estimated $1.5 million and was New York’s first to honour a women’s team. It was also the first time New York celebrated national athletes with a ticker-tape parade since 1984, when the victors at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles were given a hero's welcome.

New York City has hosted 206 parades along the Canyon of Heroes since the first one to celebrate the dedication of the Statue of Liberty in 1886.

“Young women who watched that game will grow up and they’ll tell their daughters and tell their sons about that 2015 championship team that made history — that opened minds and brought us together,” de Blasio said during the ceremony," de Blasio said of the 2015 ceremony.

Is the USWNT victory parade free?

The USWNT victory parade is free to attend, but tickets to the ceremony at City Hall – which were released on a first-come, first-serve basis for the general public – are all sold out.

Registration opened at 2pm Monday and closed within seconds.