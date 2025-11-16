When is the U17 World Cup final & how to watch it live: Date, kick-off times, TV channels & streams

The FIFA U17 World Cup is one of the most exciting youth tournaments in world football, showcasing the next generation of global talent.

The 2025 edition, hosted in Qatar, is building toward a highly anticipated finale, and fans across the world are eager to know exactly when the final will be played and how they can watch it live. This guide provides the date, expected kick-off times across major time zones, and a full breakdown of TV channels and streaming platforms around the world.

When is the U17 World Cup final?

The 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup started on 3 November and runs untill 27 November 2025, and the final will take place on 27 November 2025.

It will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, located within the Aspire Zone. The stadium is one of Qatar’s premier football venues and has hosted several major international matches.

FIFA has officially confirmed the kick-off time for the final. The match will kick off at 19:00 local time (UTC +3). Viewers can estimate when to tune in based on their region or refer to the table provided below in this article.

How to watch the U17 World Cup final live?

Fans worldwide have several options to watch the U17 World Cup final, both on television and online. FIFA+ remains the most widely accessible platform, offering free streaming in more than 250 territories globally. This makes it the primary destination for most international viewers.

In the United States, the tournament is available through FOX Sports channels such as FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus, with matches also streamed through the FOX Sports website and mobile app. Spanish-language audiences in the U.S. can watch via Telemundo and Universo, with streaming accessible through the Telemundo app.

Country Kick-off Time Broadcaster / Streaming Qatar 19:00 QST (UTC+3) Local broadcasters; FIFA+ United Kingdom 16:00 GMT (UTC+0) ITV / ITVX United States 11:00 ET (UTC-5) fubo, FOX Sports (FS2, FOX Soccer Plus), FOX Sports App India 21:30 IST (UTC+5:30) FIFA+ United States (Spanish audience) 11:00 ET (UTC-5) Telemundo; Universo Central Europe (Germany, France, Spain) 17:00 CET (UTC+1) FIFA+ Australia (Sydney) 01:00 AEDT (next day) FIFA+ Japan 23:00 JST (UTC+9) FIFA+ South Africa 18:00 SAST (UTC+2) FIFA+ Brazil 13:00 BRT (UTC-3) FIFA+ Argentina 13:00 ART (UTC-3) FIFA+ Canada 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT FIFA+ Middle East & North Africa (MENA) 19:00 local beIN Sports Chile 12:00 CLST (UTC-3) Chilevisión (selected matches); FIFA+ Colombia 11:00 COT (UTC-5) Caracol TV (selected matches); FIFA+

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, selected matches from the U-17 World Cup, including the final, are available on ITV and its streaming service ITVX. In India and other South Asian countries, FIFA+ will cover the event comprehensively.

The U-17 World Cup final takes place on 27 November 2025 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. The expected kick-off time converts to around 21:30 IST, 16:00 GMT in the UK, and late morning 11am ET in the United States. FIFA+ offers the most universal streaming option, while broadcasters like FOX Sports, Telemundo, ITV, and regional networks provide additional coverage across different continents. As the tournament final approaches, fans can keep an eye out for live news and updates on GOAL.