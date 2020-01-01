When does the summer transfer window open in 2020?

Things are up in the air in football when it comes to finishing seasons and when the business of transfers can begin

Life as we know it has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and football is not immune, with the beautiful game grinding to a halt across the world.

The game's administrators, from FIFA to continental confederations and national associations, are working together in an attempt salvage what they can of the 2019-20 season.

Space has been made in the calendar with the postponement of the European Championship and Copa America until next year, but there are other issues to contend with too, including the business of transfers.

The buying and selling of players during transfer windows is one of the most hotly anticipated processes of the sport, with clubs eager to boost their options or offload proverbial dead wood.

In these extraordinary circumstances, FIFA has conceded that changes will have to be made to the normal schedule regarding transfer registration periods and contracts.

However, things are complicated by the fact that the severity and timeframe of the coronavirus varies from country to country, so new transfer window dates could be wildly different across Europe and the world.

So, with coronavirus-enforced delays in mind, when will the summer transfer window open? Goal brings you everything you need to know.

When will the Premier League summer transfer window open?

The 2020 summer transfer window in was originally set to open on June 10, closing on September 1. Those dates are now unlikely to be observed.

FIFA's wish is for transfer windows to only open between the end of the season and the start of the new season. However it is unclear when the Premier League will officially conclude.

Premier League bosses, along with the Football Association, have agreed to suspend football indefinitely, with suppression measures still in force in the UK and cases expected to peak in mid April.

Most clubs have nine more fixtures to fulfil, while a handful - including and Arsenal - have 10 games left to play.

When will summer transfer window open?

In , the summer transfer window was set to open on July 1, 2020 and close on September 1.

Some La Liga clubs are aiming to resume training on April 14 or 15, with authorities in Spain tentatively considering a relaxation in lockdown.

That means football may be able to start up again sooner than in England. There are 11 matchdays left to play in La Liga,

When will summer transfer window open?

The original summer transfer window dates for Serie A were July 1 until September 2, but it seems likely that it will be shifted.

is one of the worst affected countries in Europe, with over 19,000 deaths occurring and the country expected to remain under strict lockdown rules until at least May 3.

If football is allowed to restart in May, with 12 matchdays to be fulfilled in order to complete the season, it could be mid-to-late July before the transfer window can open.

When will the summer transfer window open?

The summer transfer window for is currently set to open from July 1 and run until August 31. However, like every other league, that is subject to change.

Germany looks to be in a slightly better position than many of its counterparts in Europe regarding the coronavirus and among others returned to training in the first week of April.

Bundesliga authorities are targeting a return to action at the beginning of May and, with most clubs having nine games to play, it is plausible that the transfer window period could remain unchanged in Germany.

When will the summer transfer window open?

Ligue 1 was set to follow a similar summer transfer window period as the Premier League: from June 10 until September 1, but, unless the season comes to a premature end, those dates will change.

Lockdown in could run into May and Ligue 1 has 10 remaining matchdays. Even if teams played two games a week, that is still five weeks, which makes a season end date likely to occur after June 10.