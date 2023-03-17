When is Mexico playing? Date, kickoff time and TV schedule of El Tri's next match

Everything you need to know about El Tri's upcoming fixtures.

After somewhat surprisingly not making it out of the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, Mexico will be looking to get back on track straight away and repay their loyal fans for the faith shown in them.

There was no shame in losing to eventual world champions Argentina 2-0, but their scoreless draw with Poland cost them in the end, rendering the win over Saudi Arabia useless.

The early elimination in Qatar meant Gerardo Martino was shown the door as his contract expired after the tournament, with Diego Cocca brought in to replace him at the helm.

Cocca might not necessarily be the high-profile name some Mexico fans were hoping for, but he's shown in the past what he can do and has some top-class talent at his disposal.

Hirving Lozano, Raul Jimenez and Edson Alvarez are just some of the names Cocca can count on and there's plenty of exciting young talent coming through, too.

So, what's next for El Tri as they prepare for the upcoming 2023 Gold Cup.

When is Mexico playing?

Mexico's next game is on March 23, when they travel to Suriname for a Concacaf Nations League encounter. They then host Jamaica in the same competition three days later.

El Tri currently sit second in their Nations League group with four points from two games, but two wins will see them win their section.

Where is Mexico's next match taking place?

Cocca and his men await a trip to the capital of Suriname for their next match, with the game taking place at the Flora Stadium in Paramaribo.

How to watch Mexico on TV or live stream

There are a number of ways to watch Mexico in action later this month.

All Concacaf Nations League matches are available in the Concacaf official app, as well as on Facebook Live and Youtube. Georestrictions will be in place here, though.

Alternatively, the matches versus Suriname and Jamaica are available on Paramount+, for which you can sign up here!

Mexico fixtures 2023