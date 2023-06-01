Inter have sealed a Champions League final berth. But when did they last become the Champions of Europe? GOAL takes a look.

Inter are one of the most decorated clubs in Italy having won the Serie A 19 times. The Nerazzuri have also sealed their place in the 2022-23 Champions League final for the first time after 13 years and are set to lock horns with Manchester City at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

It has been an incredible journey in Europe for Simeone Inzaghi's men as they made their way through to the knockout rounds, despite being placed in the 'Group of Death' alongside Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Viktoria Plzen. They remained unbeaten in four matchdays out of six and triumphed over Barcelona at San Siro before holding the Spanish champions to a 3-3 draw at Camp Nou to progress to the round of 16 at their expense.

In the knockout stage, Inter got the better of Porto, Benfica and bitter rivals AC Milan to set up a summit clash with Pep Guardiola's troops. Lautaro Martinez took the plaudits home after he scored the winner in the second leg of the semi-final taking his tally to eight in 13 appearances against Milan.

Here, GOAL will take a look at Inter's European history, including their record in the Champions League.

When did Inter last win the Champions League?

Inter Milan last won the UEFA Champions League in 2010. They secured the prestigious title by defeating Bayern Munich in the final held at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Two goals in each half from Diego Milito saw the Italian outfit beat Bayern 2-0 under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

Getty Images

How did Inter do in other competitions that season?

With Mourinho at the helm, Inter had the greatest season in their history. They won the Serie A for the fifth consecutive time edging out runners-up Roma on the final matchday.

They also won the Coppa Italia by beating Roma at the Stadio Olimpico with Milito once again scoring the winner in a tightly contested match which helped them complete a historic treble. They are still the only Italian club to achieve the feat to date.

Later they also went on to win the FIFA Club World Cup beating Congolese club TP Mazembe in the final in Abu Dhabi.

Getty Images

Which European trophies have Inter won?

Inter boast of winning successive European trophies in the 1963-64 & 1964-65 seasons. In the former, they beat Real Madrid 3-1 in the final at the Praterstadion in Vienna whereas a year later they triumphed over Benfica 1-0 with Jair da Costa scoring the only goal of the match. It took them 45 years to be next crowned as European champions.

Inter have also had their fair share of success in the Europa League winning it three times in 1991, 1994, and 1998.

They beat Roma 2-1 to lift their first UEFA Cup (later rebranded as Europa League), whereas, three years later they beat Austra Salzburg 2-0 on aggregate over the two legs. Meanwhile, in 1998, they thrashed familiar rivals Lazio 3-0 in the final hosted at the Parc des Princes with goals from Ivan Zamorano, Javier Zanetti and Ronaldo Nazario.