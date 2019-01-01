When are the Champions League & Europa League knockout matches?

Here's all you need to know about when the UCL and UEL knockout matches will be played following the results of the draws on December 16

The and group stages have come to a close, with some of Europe's powerhouses fighting it out to be crowned continental champions.

The likes of , , , and all progressed to the knockout rounds of the Champions League as group winners, while and dropped down to the Europa League.

The draws for the Champions League last 16 and Europa League last 32 took place on December 16 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, .

The ties for the knockout stages will be played over two legs, home and away.

The side named first in the tie will play the first leg at home, and the return leg away.

Champions League last 16 fixtures & dates

The first legs of the Champions League last 16 will be take place on February 18, 19, 25 and 26, while the second legs will be played on March 10, 11, 17 and 18.

The winners of each tie will progress to the quarter-finals.

Real Madrid's clash with Manchester City is the glamour tie of the round, with Pep Guardiola set to take on his ex-Spanish rivals for the first time as City manager.

The rest of the last 16 fixtures promise exciting viewing as well, with coach Thomas Tuchel facing former side .

Liverpool will head back to the Wanda Metropolitano – the venue where they were crowned champions of Europe in June after beating in the final – after they were handed a tough tie against .

will take on in a repeat of the 2012 Champions League final, in which the Blues won their first ever UCL title.

Match 1st leg 2nd leg Borussia Dortmund vs PSG Feb 18 Mar 11 Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool Feb 18 Mar 11 vs Feb 19 Mar 10 Tottenham vs Feb 19 Mar 10 Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Feb 25 Mar 18 vs Barcelona Feb 25 Mar 18 vs Juventus Feb 26 Mar 17 Real Madrid vs Man City Feb 26 Mar 17

Europa League last 32 fixtures & dates

The Europa League last 32 first legs will be played on February 20, and the second legs will be played on February 26 and 27.

The winners of each tie will progress to the last 16, with the draw to be held on February 28.

Arsenal and both won their groups and will face Olympiacos and , respectively.

Wolves are set to take on , while Steven Gerrard's have been pitted against Braga.