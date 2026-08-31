The English Football League (EFL) have hit out at UEFA after being forced to reschedule third-round fixtures in the English League Cup because of a clash with Champions League matches.

The problem stems from Everton's tie with Wolverhampton, set for 9 September. UEFA then handed Liverpool's Champions League league phase clash with Atletico Madrid the same date.

Security and policing arrangements simply won't allow both Liverpool and Everton to play at their own grounds on the same day.

In an official statement on Monday, the league confirmed that Everton against Wolverhampton would move to 16 September, the date pencilled in for Liverpool's League Cup meeting with Tottenham.

That knock-on effect pushed the Liverpool against Tottenham tie forward by 24 hours.

The EFL said it had explored options with UEFA officials, but the European body refused to move Liverpool against Atletico because of the impact on travel plans for supporters coming from abroad.

The league's statement read: "Over recent seasons, the league has made a number of changes to accommodate the expansion of UEFA club competitions, a decision that was taken without sufficient consultation with domestic leagues."

It added: "This makes UEFA's unwillingness to cooperate extremely frustrating, particularly for the supporters of the five affected clubs, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience we have caused."