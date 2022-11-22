'You won't win' - What Saudi Arabia defender Ali Al-Bulayhi said to Lionel Messi during shock victory over Argentina

Saudi Arabia defender Ali Al-Bulayhi has revealed he had a few words with Lionel Messi during his team's shock win over Argentina at the World Cup.

Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1

First defeat since 2019

Messi told he'd lose during match

WHAT HAPPENED? Saudi Arabia pulled off a huge shock at World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, coming from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 in Group C. Defender Ali Al-Bulaihi told GOAL after the game that he had spoken to Messi during the match to let him know he'd finish on the losing side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I told him you won't win," said Al-Bulayhi when asked what he had said to Messi. The captain had opened the scoring during the match from the penalty spot but could not prevent his side's 36-game unbeaten streak from coming to an end.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has already issued a rallying cry after the defeat, telling his team they must be "more united than ever." Argentina still have Mexico and Poland left to play in the group and can't afford many more mistakes if they are to make it through to the knockout stages.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? The last three teams to beat Argentina at the World Cup have either gone on to win the competition (Germany in 2014, France in 2018) or reached the final (Croatia in 2018).

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? La Albiceleste will aim to bounce back from their shock defeat against Mexico on Saturday.