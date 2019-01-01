What PSG need in the January transfer window

The Parisiens are through to the last 16 of the Champions League and top of Ligue 1 - but there will be some comings and goings at Parc des Princes

With Leonardo back in charge of transfers at Parc des Princes, seemed to have a more coherent recruitment strategy last summer.

The biggest holes created in the squad by the scattergun approach of previous years were plugged, with their most successful signing undoubtedly Keylor Navas, who has provided the type of insurance in goal that PSG have never previously enjoyed under the QSI reign.

But other summer arrivals have thrived, too. Already there is talk of the club tying down Mauro Icardi to a permanent deal, with the Argentine attacker having scored freely since arriving on loan from , while Idrissa Gueye has also excelled on his return to .

Injuries have prevented Ander Herrera and Abdou Diallo from realising their full potential but there is the expectation that both will ultimately come good in the French capital.

Even if PSG have yet to hit top gear on a prolonged basis, they have negotiated the first part of the season comfortably.

They are seven points clear of at the top of Ligue 1, while they eased into the knockout stages of the , where they can look forward to a double header against .

Major surgery, then, is not necessary, but that does not mean that there is no appetite for the kind of tweaks that could bring about improvement.

PSG's likely January transfer signings

PSG have made it clear that they will not simply sign players for the sake of it in January, with the squad enjoying a fraternity that has been lacking in previous years.

There is plenty of depth in most areas of the pitch and head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted that there is no urgency to complete deals over the forthcoming window.

“There might be movement, but it’s not necessary,” he said. “I’m very satisfied and very happy with the current squad.

“If players want to leave, we have to talk about it, to discuss it, but it’s not absolutely necessary.”

However, the club have opened talks with over Emre Can and Mattia De Sciglio, given the interest in adding another central midfielder and right-back to Tuchel's squad.

Rumours linking PSG with midfielder Allan refuse to go away, while Brescia prodigy Sandro Tonali is another playmaker being studied closely in Paris, although the prospects of his relegation-threatened club selling look slim.

The real priority, however, is retaining what they have. That means tying Kylian Mbappe down to a new deal and, with a budget to balance, it's likely that PSG will set money aside for the star rather than Can.

Another target will be getting Icardi to commit his future to the club. With eight goals in 10 games, the Argentine has slotted perfectly into the forward line, complementing Mbappe in particular because of his desire to play solely in the box.

PSG's likely January transfer exits

Several players could move on the course of the winter window.

But before looking at players set to leave, it’s worth clarifying that while Neymar may well depart in the summer, it is unthinkable he will go before then.

Elsewhere, Leandro Paredes stands as an icon to the issues that PSG endured under their previous transfer policy and the international midfielder – who has never threatened to hold down a regular place since arriving for big money from Zenit a year ago – could well be offloaded if a decent bid is forthcoming. Juventus hold an interest in him.

Another who could be allowed to depart is international right-back Thomas Meunier, who has failed to consistently impress.

Colin Dagba is nipping at his heels for regular game time, while Thilo Kehrer will be fit for the second half of the season, and if PSG were to sign De Sciglio, it could spell the end for the former man.

Layvin Kurzawa is one of a clutch of players who are out of contract in the summer and, thus, likely to be allowed to go if a suitable offer should arise. have been linked with the France international left-back.

Meanwhile, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Edinson Cavani are in similar positions. Cavani may have fallen behind Icardi but retains value in terms of the strength in depth he can provide and is less likely to go.

Finally, Julian Draxler could leave. The midfielder wishes to stay with PSG, but with his contract expiring, his large wage and lack of playing time mean he is surplus to requirements.

How PSG could line up after the transfer window

With PSG concentrating on what they have, they are unlikely to offer much in the way of change to their starting XI.

Of course, what Tuchel sees as his strongest side will vary from game to game and competition to competition, but they will likely adopt with a 4-3-3 for their biggest clashes.

Icardi will spearhead the attack and be flanked by Neymar and Mbappe, while the midfield will have a familiar look to it, with Marco Verratti and Idrissa Gueye supported by either Marquinhos, the versatile centre-half has often played in midfield, or Herrera if he can regain his fitness.

Incredibly, there may be no place for Angel Di Maria, who has enjoyed an outstanding start to the campaign, though he could be shoehorned into the midfield.

Navas will continue to play behind a back four, though there may be a change on the right, where De Sciglio could come in to replace Meunier. Otherwise, Thiago Silva, who is enjoying another strong season, will continue to anchor things alongside Presnel Kimpembe (or Marquinhos, depending on Herrera), with Juan Bernat at left-back.

There is a sense that while the individuals might not be the most notable, this is the PSG team best equipped to challenge of the Champions League. But we’ve all heard that before and it is up to the squad to show that on the park.