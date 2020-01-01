What Premier League records can Liverpool break this season?

Here's what you need to know about all the records that Liverpool are ready to break as they continue their relentless push to the title

have taken themselves to dizzying heights this season, and are on course to clinch their first-ever Premier League title under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are in remarkable form and have dropped points just once so far and have already broken numerous Premier League records – and will undoubtedly continue to do so until May.

Goal has rounded up the Premier League records that Liverpool are likely to break this season, as well as the ones that they already have.

Premier League records that Liverpool could break

Most points in a season (100)

Liverpool are on course to surpass 's record 100 points total this season. Should they win their last 11 games, they will end the campaign with 112 points .

Most home wins in a season (18)

The Reds have won all 14 home games so far this season, and if they win their remaining 5, they will beat the record held by , Man City and Man Utd of 18 home wins.

Most consecutive victories (18)

Liverpool will beat the record set by Manchester City in 2017-18 of 18 straight consecutive wins should they defeat in gameweek 28.

Most victories in a season (32)

Liverpool could equal Man City's record of 32 wins in a season if they win six of their next 11 games.

Most away wins in a season (16)

Klopp's side need to win four more away games to match Man City's record of 16 victories away from home (the Reds have currently won 12 out of 13).

Longest unbeaten streak (49)

Should the Reds continue to avoid defeat, they will equal Arsenal's record of 49 unbeaten games from their famed "Invincibles" season (the first and only time a side has been crowned Premier League champions without losing a single game).

Fastest title win (five games to spare)

If Liverpool win all their remaining games, they will break Man Utd's record of the fastest Premier League victory. The Reds could clinch the league title with seven games left to play, surpassing Man Utd's record of five in 2000-01.

Man City equalled Man Utd's record in 2017-18 with their Centurion squad.

Largest winning margin (19 points)

Man City hold the record for most points between first and second place in 2017-18 with 19 points.

With Liverpool opening a 22-point lead over Man City in gameweek 27, they are on course to surpass City's total.

What Premier League records have Liverpool broken this season?

Best start to a season

Liverpool made the best start to a season not just in the Premier League, but in Europe's top five leagues.

The Reds picked up 64 points in their opening 21 matches to set a new European record – something that the likes of and have never been able to achieve.

Most points accumulated over 38 matches

Liverpool's narrow 1-0 victory away at in January meant that they set a new record of the most points won over 38 games (104 points from 38 games).

They edged out the previous record held by Man City (2018) and Chelsea (2005).

Largest margin at top of the table

Klopp's side held a 25-point lead between themselves and second-placed Manchester City when the Etihad side had a game in hand.

It is the largest lead ever managed in the English top-flight. .

Most consecutive home wins

Liverpool's 3-2 win over West Ham stretched their Premier League winning streak at Anfield to 21 games, which surpassed Man City's record of 20 home wins in 2011-12.

Should they extend their streak to 21 games, they will beat the all-time record set by Bill Shankly's 1972 Liverpool team.