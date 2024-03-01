What is Apple Arcade? Price, best games, free trial & how it works

Everything you need to know about Apple Arcade

Play games on the move, wherever you are in the world, with Apple’s dedicated gaming platform, Apple Arcade!

With an array of brilliant titles to choose from, including Football Manager 2024 Touch, there really is something for everyone. You can play your way - whether you play on your phone or prefer the bigger screen, you can do whatever suits you best with Apple Arcade.

Sega

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Apple Arcade, including price, free trials, games and more.

What is Apple Arcade?

Apple Arcade is a video game subscription service from Apple which offers over 200+ games to subscribers.

First launched in September 2019, Apple Arcade games can be played across a number of devices, so you can play wherever you are, and the service is completely ad-free, with no in-app purchases.

How much does Apple Arcade cost? Subscription price & packages

Subscription Price ($) Price (£) Monthly $6.99 p/m £6.99 p/m Annual $49.99 p/a £49.99 p/a

There are two subscription packages available for Apple Arcade. A monthly subscription costs $6.99 a month in the United States, while an annual subscription costs $49.99 - which works out a few dollars cheaper per month across the year.

A free one-month trial is available to new subscribers, while you can get three months free when you buy a new Apple device.

What games are on Apple Arcade?

There are over 200+ games on Apple Arcade, including Football Manager 2024 Touch, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, LEGO Duplo World and Angry Birds Reloaded.

There is something for everyone in the family, with games suitable for all ages. Whether you are after a sports game, action and adventure, strategy, simulation or something as simple as classic card games, it's all there on Apple Arcade.

New games are always being added to Apple Arcade (see the Coming Soon section in the Arcade tab in the App Store), with regular updates available for existing games. All available games can be browsed on the Arcade tab in the App Store.

Here are just some of the games you can play:

Football Manager 2024 Touch

NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition

LEGO Duplo World

Angry Birds Reloaded

Jetpack Joyride 2

TMNT Splintered Fate

Dr Who: Hidden Mysteries

Sonic Racing

Skate City

Warped Kart Racers

See the full list of Apple Arcade games

Note: Game availability varies based on hardware and software compatibility.

Can you play games on Apple Arcade for free?

Yes, there are a number of free trials available for Apple Arcade.

While many streaming services offer seven-day free trials, new Apple Arcade subscribers can play games for free for a whole month before deciding on whether or not to continue with the service. A one-month free trial means you have plenty of time to try out different games and find out if Apple Arcade is for you.

A three-month free trial is available to those who buy an Apple device and redeem the offer within 90 days.

Which devices can you use Apple Arcade on?

Apple Arcade is available on Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV.

One of the great things about the service is that you can play across devices, so if you start a game on your iPhone, it is simple and easy to continue the game on your iPad or Mac.