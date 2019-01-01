What do the Ultimate Team squads of Premier League players look like?

Goal breaks down the FIFA 19 teams of Ilkay Gundogan, Jordan Pickford and Bernd Leno including their personal 99-rated cards.

For many, FIFA is a way to show your footballing knowledge and talent away from the pitch, but what about those who have played the sport at the highest level?

EA Sports will award any professional football player with their own personal FIFA Ultimate Team card if they ask. These ridiculous cards will upgrade the player to 99-overall and each one is a one-of-a-kind.

The pro players are also given their choice of a few Icons as well as a bunch of coins and FIFA points - leading to incredible squads.

Goal has found and broken down the FUT squads of stars Ilkay Gundogan, Pickford and Bernd Leno.

Ilkay Gundogan's team

The midfielder had the rare honour of his personal FUT squad being included in the game as a featured Squad Battle. Gundogan has an incredible team which features himself as well as six of the versions of his Manchester City team-mates: Ederson, Kyler Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin de Bruyne and Sergio Aguero.

Of course, the international has included his own 99-rated card which includes 99 dribbling, 98 shooting and 99 passing and interestingly, has paired himself with Paul Pogba - the star man of City's bitter rivals .

Completing his impressive team is the fearsome Brazilian Icon duo of Prime Pele and Ronaldo. Having those two as well as 90-rated Aguero means he'll never struggle for goals.

Pickford's FIFA 19 team

Another player who had his personal team turned into a Squad Battle, anyone who tried to take on Pickford's squad will have had a hard time.

The goalkeeper has opted for an incredibly offensive team, playing a 4-2-4 which features Prime Icons Ronaldo, Pele and George Best as well as inform Neymar and Ones To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo.

His personal card will be extremely difficult to beat with features 98 diving, 99 reflexes and 94 handling plus his distribution is exceptional with 99 kicking.

Completing his team, the No.1 has opted for duo Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos with the important job of protecting his personal card.

Bernd Leno's FIFA 19 team

's Leno has opted for a 4-3-3 and a squad packed with Icons.

On the wings, he has 90-rated Luis Figo and Prime 94-rated Ronaldinho and he also has an extremely strong central-midfield pairing of Prime Patrick Vieira and Ruud Gullit.

Defending his personal card is a centre-back pairing of Liveprool's Virgin van Dijk and another icon in 85-rated Rio Ferdinand.

Surprisingly, the German has not included any of his Arsenal team-mates - opting for Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi over the pace of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang - although there is room for Kyle Walker of Premier League rivals Manchester City.