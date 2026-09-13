What about Bouaddi? The official line-up for the Manchester derby

Michael Carrick has named his Manchester United side for Sunday evening's Manchester derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford, in the fourth round of the Premier League.

Bruno Fernandes captains United. Matheus Cunha leads the line through the middle, with Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford in support.

United lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Lammens.

Defence: Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Dorgu.

Midfield: Tielemans, Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes.

Attack: Mbeumo, Rashford, Cunha.

For City, Erling Haaland spearheads the attack, backed by Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo and Phil Foden. Morocco's Ayoub Bouaddi starts on the bench.

Enzo Maresca's City lined up as follows:

Goalkeeper: Donnarumma.

Defence: Nunes, Diaz, Guehi, Gvardiol.

Midfield: Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki.

Attack: Semenyo, Foden, Haaland.

City sit second on 9 points, trailing leaders Arsenal and their perfect record of 12 points. United languish in thirteenth on 4.

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