West Ham vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream West Ham against Aston Villa in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

West Ham will host Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts have won their last five Premier League meetings with Aston Villa. They have been in formidable form at home and are unbeaten at the London Stadium in 2023 (W2 D1).

They've conceded just one goal at home so far this calendar year while scoring seven themselves.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have won their last two Premier League games, beating Everton 2-0 and Crystal Palace 1-0.

They will be keen to build on their momentum and amend their poor record against West Ham with another three points. No team has scored more Premier League goals in the opening 15 minutes of games this season than Aston Villa (nine) and if they get off to a fast start in London Stadium they will fancy their chances of emerging victorious.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

West Ham vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham vs Aston Villa Date: March 12, 2023 Kick-off: 9:00am ET, 2:00pm GMT, 7:30pm IST Venue: London Stadium

How to watch West Ham vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on USA Network and can be live-streamed on Sling TV, and on the NBC Sports app/website.

The game is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).

In India, the game can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network Sling TV, NBC Sports App/website UK N/A N/A India N/A Disney+ Hotstar

West Ham team news & squad

West Ham will be without goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski who has injured his eye and will be unavailable for selection.

Apart from the goalkeeper, everyone is available.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Johnson, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Ings

Position Players Goalkeepers Areola, Randolph Defenders Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson, Creswell, Johnson, Coufal, Zouma, Midfielders Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Ings, Cornet.

Aston Villa team news and squad

Villa will miss several players in Philippe Coutinho, Leander Dendoncker, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos due to injury.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Buendia, Ramsey; Watkins