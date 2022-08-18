West Ham vs Viborg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The Hammers are targeting another continental run after reaching the 2021-22 Europa League semi-finals

West Ham are set to line up in the Europa Conference League for the first time as they face Viborg in the first leg of their qualifying play-off match at the London Stadium, on Thursday.

A final day defeat to Brighton in the Premier League left David Moyes' side without a direct spot in the group stage of the competition, while the Danish side have come through the early qualification rounds before reaching the play-offs this year.

West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, but haven't enjoyed a good start domestically in 2022-23, losing 2-0 at home to Premier League champions Manchester City before being beaten away by Nottingham Forest.

Viborg are still clear underdogs in the clash, but will seek to keep building some momentum after recording five wins in their last six games in all competitions, including triumphs over Suduva and BS6 Torshavn in the Conference League qualifying rounds.

So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

West Ham vs Viborg date & kick-off time

Game: West Ham vs Viborg Date: August 18, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET Venue: London Stadium, England

How to watch West Ham vs Viborg on TV & live stream online

In the UK, BT Sport 1 is broadcasting West Ham vs Viborg and the game can also be streamed live using the BT Player.

In the U.S., the game can be watched live on Paramount Plus (Paramount+).

See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 1 BT Player U.S. N/A Paramount+

West Ham squad and team news

Moyes will be looking to make some obvious changes to his XI from the Nottingham loss, with summer signing Gianluca Scamacca touted for his first start at the club after coming off the bench.

Manuel Lanzini and Flynn Downes are set to line up together in midfield, with second choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola also set to start, but Maxwel Cornet may need to be content with a spot on the bench.

West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell; Downes, Rice, Lanzini; Bowen, Scamacca, Benrahma

Position Players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Areola, Trott, Randolph Defenders Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Masuaka, Aguerd Midfielders Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Downes, Cornet, Soucek, Coventry, Rice Forwards Scamacca, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahama

Viborg squad and team news

Viborg coach Jacob Friis took the opportunity to rest his key players for the tie after they raced into an early 2-0 lead over Silkeborg, including Jay-Roy Grot.

Grot and Jan Zamburek played at Leeds and Brentford respectively earlier in their careers, though the latter is not expected to start against the Hammers.

Viborg possible XI: Lund; Anyembe, Zaletel, Burgy, Sorensen; Bonde, Gronning, Leemans; Said, Grot, Lonwijk