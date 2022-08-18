West Ham vs Viborg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

West Ham are set to line up in the Europa Conference League for the first time as they face Viborg in the first leg of their qualifying play-off match at the London Stadium, on Thursday.
A final day defeat to Brighton in the Premier League left David Moyes' side without a direct spot in the group stage of the competition, while the Danish side have come through the early qualification rounds before reaching the play-offs this year.
West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, but haven't enjoyed a good start domestically in 2022-23, losing 2-0 at home to Premier League champions Manchester City before being beaten away by Nottingham Forest.
Viborg are still clear underdogs in the clash, but will seek to keep building some momentum after recording five wins in their last six games in all competitions, including triumphs over Suduva and BS6 Torshavn in the Conference League qualifying rounds.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online?
West Ham vs Viborg date & kick-off time
Game:
West Ham vs Viborg
Date:
August 18, 2022
Kick-off:
7:45pm BST / 2:45pm ET
Venue:
London Stadium, England
How to watch West Ham vs Viborg on TV & live stream online
In the UK, BT Sport 1 is broadcasting West Ham vs Viborg and the game can also be streamed live using the BT Player.
In the U.S., the game can be watched live on Paramount Plus (Paramount+).
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
BT Sport 1
BT Player
U.S.
N/A
Paramount+
West Ham squad and team news
Moyes will be looking to make some obvious changes to his XI from the Nottingham loss, with summer signing Gianluca Scamacca touted for his first start at the club after coming off the bench.
Manuel Lanzini and Flynn Downes are set to line up together in midfield, with second choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola also set to start, but Maxwel Cornet may need to be content with a spot on the bench.
West Ham possible XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Johnson, Cresswell; Downes, Rice, Lanzini; Bowen, Scamacca, Benrahma
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Fabianski, Areola, Trott, Randolph
Defenders
Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Masuaka, Aguerd
Midfielders
Fornals, Lanzini, Vlasic, Downes, Cornet, Soucek, Coventry, Rice
Forwards
Scamacca, Antonio, Bowen, Benrahama
Viborg squad and team news
Viborg coach Jacob Friis took the opportunity to rest his key players for the tie after they raced into an early 2-0 lead over Silkeborg, including Jay-Roy Grot.
Grot and Jan Zamburek played at Leeds and Brentford respectively earlier in their careers, though the latter is not expected to start against the Hammers.
Viborg possible XI: Lund; Anyembe, Zaletel, Burgy, Sorensen; Bonde, Gronning, Leemans; Said, Grot, Lonwijk
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Lund, Anderson, Kiilerich
Defenders
Lauritsen, Burgy, Zaletel, Sorensen, Anyembe, Jawara
Midfielders
Sondergaard, Lonwijk, Gronning, Leemans, Bonde, Thorsen, Zamburek, Berger, Said
Forwards
Gaaei, Ndione, Mortimer, Grot, Jatta, Bakiz, Wagner