West Ham United's Boleyn '99 drop brings 90's nostalgia to East London

West Ham United have tapped straight into the golden era of late-1990s terrace culture with the official launch of their brand-new Boleyn ’99 collection.

The exclusive capsule pays homage to one of the most beloved iterations of the club’s crest, which was originally introduced ahead of the 1999-00 season. That memorable campaign remains etched in West Ham folklore, defined by Paolo Di Canio’s sublime volley against Wimbledon, the rising star power of Frank Lampard, and an unmistakable East London swagger.

West Ham

Designed to seamlessly bridge the gap between historic matchday heritage and contemporary streetwear, the collection arrives as supporters reflect on a decade since the emotional farewell to Upton Park in 2016.

To root the drop in authentic West Ham identity, the club took the official campaign photoshoot directly into the heart of the local community. Models were photographed inside legendary neighbourhood institutions, including BJ’s Pie & Mash on Barking Road and the historic Boleyn Tavern, where generations of Hammers fans gathered before kickoff.

West Ham

The five-piece capsule is built around heavyweight fabrics, classic relaxed cuts, and the prominent yellow-bordered crest featuring the traditional crossed hammers and castle.

The standout piece of the drop is a classic retro track top finished with high-contrast piping along the shoulders and a high collar that captures pure turn-of-the-millennium terrace style. The line also features a premium fleece hoodie, an off-white heavyweight graphic tee, a tailored pique polo shirt, and a low-profile cap to round out the matchday fit.

West Ham

With football fashion currently dominated by late-90s nostalgia, West Ham’s latest release lands right in the sweet spot for kit enthusiasts and casual wearers alike.

By resurrecting an emblem that symbolises an era of grit, flair, and community pride, the club delivers a drop aimed just as much at fashion-conscious younger supporters as the fans who actually stood on the terraces at the turn of the century.

Shop: West Ham United Boleyn '99 collection

The Boleyn ’99 collection is available now in limited quantities at the official West Ham online store.



