West Ham players agree to defer wages as Moyes and Brady accept 30% pay cuts

The Hammers have announced the steps they will be taking to minimise the financial impact of the current coronavirus-enforced break

West Ham players have agreed to defer a portion of their wages amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, with head coach David Moyes and vice-chairman Karren Brady accepting a 30 per cent pay-cut.

The club announced a long list of measures on Friday which will ensure that they can continue to pay all non-playing staff in full.

became the first Premier League outfit to unveil their plans for salary deferrals, and the Hammers have now followed suit, with shareholders and joint-chairmen David Gold and David Sullivan set to pump £30 million ($37m) into the club to ensure stability during the uncertain weeks and months ahead.

West Ham players joined others in the Premier League in launching a fund for NHS charities earlier this week under the #PlayersTogether initiative, as football continues to play its part in the ongoing fight against Covid-19.

An official statement released by the Hammers said: "The savings created by the measures above will support the entire infrastructure of the club and enable us to retain jobs and continue to pay 100 per cent of staff salaries.

"It will also help us to continue to support the most vulnerable in our community.

"Through our award-winning Foundation, and the Players' Project we have delivered, has pledged £28m and saved the NHS £1.4m in the 150-Club diabetes programme alone - and these vital life-saving programmes need to continue."

Brady added: "I would like to say a big thank you to David Moyes and his backroom team, our captain Mark Noble and our fantastic squad of players for the commitment and determination they have shown to offer their help and support.

''I would also like to thank the shareholders whose support through this injection of equity once again demonstrates their commitment to the future of the club.

"The Joint-Chairmen and I are truly proud of how they and everyone at the club has stepped up to play their part in this situation - we are in it together to support one another, our community and our club. That is the spirit of the West Ham United family.

"There is still a long and difficult road ahead but we remain committed to doing everything we can to support those most in need, and together we will come through it stronger."

West Ham captain Mark Noble also delivered a message to supporters, expressing how proud he is of his team-mates and sending out best wishes to everyone involved with the club while the 2019-20 campaign remains on hiatus.

"As players, we have been in constant dialogue with the Club since the situation around COVID-19 emerged and I am proud that our entire squad have made clear their strong desire to play our part in helping to support others through this situation," said Noble.

"At West Ham United, we are one team and our priority reflects the club's aim to help ensure the staff get 100% of their salaries while we are unable to play our matches. We continue to do all we can, collectively and individually, throughout this period for the benefit of those around us, our colleagues, our supporters and our community.

"On behalf of the players, I send our best wishes to all of our supporters and their families, especially those who have been directly affected by the virus, and I look forward to the day that we can all be back together again."