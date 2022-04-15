'Our captain' - West Ham skipper Noble pictured sweeping away dressing room clean after historic Lyon win

Mark Noble was pictured sweeping West Ham's dressing room clean after their win at Lyon on Thursday.

The London side booked a place in the Europa League semi-finals as they beat the Ligue 1 side 3-0 in France, with goals from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen securing the win.

After the team had finished celebrating their 4-1 aggregate victory, captain Noble took to cleaning duty.

What has happened?

Says it all about this man.



Our 𝗖𝗮𝗽𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/S7fb6koZyv — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 15, 2022

West Ham posted an image of the midfielder on social media showing him in a towel sweeping the dressing room.

"Says it all about this man," they posted. "Our captain."

What next for West Ham?

West Ham turn to Premier League action this weekend with a home game against Burnley, followed by a clash with Chelsea.

David Moyes' team will then resume their Europa League campaign with a home match against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first-leg of the semi-final.

