West Ham release new 2022-23 home kit inspired by Billy Bonds' promotion-winning team

West Ham's 22/23 home kit celebrates the clubs modern future after securing another season with European football

West Ham United has unveiled its brand new home shirt for the 2022-23 season, inspired by the iconic jersey worn by Billy Bond's promotional winning side from 30 years ago. But, with the East London side playing in another European competition next season, the kit marks the start of the modern age at West Ham.

The 'New Claret and Blue' launch video features several West Ham players with spray paint cans in front of a backdrop of street art inspired by the club. Supporters who buy the home kit can also take a picture at the set of the video by heading to street art locations at the Boleyn Ground, at Gainsborough Primary School in West Ham, and on the Greenway in Plaistow.

The new kit features a scratched graffiti blue and white detailing on the sleeves, which follows the edginess of the club's message of moving into a modern age. The sky blue also features on the lower half of the sleeves and collar, adding a pop of colour to the classic mahogany colourway.

If you want to don the West Ham shirt on colder days or are planning to go to matches this winter, then the long-sleeved shirt is perfect for you. Plus, the crew neckline and cuffed sleeves add that extra comfort factor for colder days.

The women's shirt follows the same design as the adult shirt but is designed for a more tailored fit for women. The graphic design on the sleeves is inspired by the architectural lines of the London stadium. Whilst the back body panels help aid comfort and performance if you're playing in the shirt.

Get a young person you know into the beautiful game and follow the West Ham tribe from an early age with the kid's shirt. The woven club crest adds lovely detailing whilst the diamond embroidery makes it a sturdy shirt to withstand every kid's adventure.

