How to get West Ham vs Leeds tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

West Ham host Leeds at London Stadium in London on Sunday, April 5, in a high-stakes FA Cup quarter-final between two historic rivals seeking a place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

While both sides are currently positioned in the bottom half of the Premier League, this knockout fixture offers a vital opportunity to define their seasons through a deep cup run.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for West Ham vs Leeds, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is West Ham vs Leeds FA Cup kick-off?

FA Cup - FA Cup London Stadium

How to buy West Ham vs Leeds FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats.

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market on platforms such as StubHub, if you're looking for last-minute tickets.

West Ham vs Leeds FA Cup: Everything you need to know

West Ham vs Leeds Form

West Ham vs Leeds: Recent Head-to-Head Record

West Ham vs Leeds Standings

What to expect from West Ham vs Leeds?

West Ham United enters this quarter-final after a period of inconsistent domestic form. The Hammers currently sit 18th in the Premier League, and their path to the final eight was secured via a dramatic 2-2 draw and subsequent penalty shootout victory over Brentford on March 18.

Leeds United, positioned 15th in the top flight, reached this stage after a convincing 3-0 fifth-round victory over Norwich City on March 8.

More recently, Daniel Farke’s side played out a scoreless 0-0 draw against Brentford on March 21, 2026. Defensive stability has been key for the Whites, with goalkeeper Karl Darlow and captain Ethan Ampadu providing a solid foundation.

This Easter Sunday fixture marks a rare cup meeting at the London Stadium, where a capacity crowd is expected. With Leeds taking their full 15% away allocation of 9,000 tickets, the atmosphere will be highly charged.

The match represents the first time Leeds has appeared in an FA Cup quarter-final since 2003, adding significant historical weight to the encounter.

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