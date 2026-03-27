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Book West Ham vs Leeds tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get West Ham vs Leeds tickets: FA Cup prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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How to secure West Ham and Leeds tickets, including kick-off and match details

West Ham host Leeds at London Stadium in London on Sunday, April 5, in a high-stakes FA Cup quarter-final between two historic rivals seeking a place in the semi-finals at Wembley.

While both sides are currently positioned in the bottom half of the Premier League, this knockout fixture offers a vital opportunity to define their seasons through a deep cup run.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for West Ham vs Leeds, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is West Ham vs Leeds FA Cup kick-off?

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How to buy West Ham vs Leeds FA Cup tickets?

Purchasing tickets directly from official club sites is generally considered the safest method for acquiring FA Cup tickets.

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Early booking is essential, with season ticket holders and registered members generally having the best chance of securing seats. 

FA Cup tickets are not automatically included in the price of a team’s season ticket, but holders (and club members) will normally be given priority access periods to purchase their seats.

In addition to buying FA Cup tickets via official routes, fans do have the option to obtain them on the secondary market on platforms such as StubHub, if you're looking for last-minute tickets. 

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West Ham vs Leeds FA Cup: Everything you need to know

West Ham vs Leeds Form

West Ham vs Leeds: Recent Head-to-Head Record

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What to expect from West Ham vs Leeds?

West Ham United enters this quarter-final after a period of inconsistent domestic form. The Hammers currently sit 18th in the Premier League, and their path to the final eight was secured via a dramatic 2-2 draw and subsequent penalty shootout victory over Brentford on March 18.

Leeds United, positioned 15th in the top flight, reached this stage after a convincing 3-0 fifth-round victory over Norwich City on March 8. 

More recently, Daniel Farke’s side played out a scoreless 0-0 draw against Brentford on March 21, 2026. Defensive stability has been key for the Whites, with goalkeeper Karl Darlow and captain Ethan Ampadu providing a solid foundation.

This Easter Sunday fixture marks a rare cup meeting at the London Stadium, where a capacity crowd is expected. With Leeds taking their full 15% away allocation of 9,000 tickets, the atmosphere will be highly charged. 

The match represents the first time Leeds has appeared in an FA Cup quarter-final since 2003, adding significant historical weight to the encounter.

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Frequently asked questions

For most rounds, the best and safest place to buy tickets is directly through the official website of the home club hosting the match.

  • Early Rounds (1st - Quarter-Finals): Tickets are sold by the participating clubs. Priority is usually given to season ticket holders and club members before reaching a general sale.
  • Semi-Finals & Final: These are held at Wembley Stadium. Tickets are primarily allocated to the two competing clubs to sell to their own fans.

The 2025–26 FA Cup Final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, 16 May 2026. 

The match is held at Wembley Stadium in London. 

Kick-off is traditionally set for late afternoon (usually around 4:30 PM or 5:30 PM GMT), though the exact time is confirmed closer to the date based on broadcasting requirements.

Technically, yes, but it is extremely difficult. The FA Cup Final is one of the most oversubscribed sporting events in the UK. 

The allocation is typically split as follows:

  • Competing Clubs: Roughly 30,000 tickets each for the two finalists.
  • Tickets distributed to County FAs, leagues, and grassroots volunteers.
  • Club Wembley: Members who pay for multi-year seats at Wembley Stadium.

Unless you are a season ticket holder with a high number of loyalty points at one of the finalist clubs, your best bet is often through official hospitality packages, which are expensive but guaranteed.

Prices vary significantly depending on the round and the stadium:

  • Early Rounds: You can often find tickets for £15 - £30 for matches involving lower-league sides.
  • Quarter-Finals/Semi-Finals: Prices usually jump to £30 - £80.
  • The Final: Official prices typically range from £45 to £145, though hospitality seats can run into the thousands.

As of the 2024–25 season, the FA famously scrapped replays from the first round proper onwards. 

This means if a match is level after 90 minutes in the 2026 tournament, it goes straight to 30 minutes of extra time and then, if necessary, a penalty shootout. 

This change was made to ease fixture congestion for clubs playing in European competitions.

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