I went to watch West Ham vs Liverpool and I was disgusted by what I was hearing. People like this deserve no place in our society let alone football matches. #kickracismout @22mosala @FA pic.twitter.com/M4dBsMrCy8

“At West Ham United, we have a zero tolerance policy to any form of violent or abusive behaviour," West Ham said in a statement to the Liverpool Echo .

"We are an inclusive football club. Regardless of age, race, religion or belief, marriage or civil partnership, pregnancy or maternity, sex, sexual orientation, gender reassignment or disability, everyone is warmly welcomed at London Stadium.

"Anyone identified committing an offence will have their details passed to the police and will face a lifetime ban from London Stadium. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at our stadium.”

In addition, the Football Association revealed that the organisation had shared the video with West Ham "as a matter of urgency".

The Metropolitan Police also confirmed that they too were looking into the incident

"We are aware of a video in which it appears racial abuse is being directed at a player at a West Ham vs Liverpool game at London Stadium on Monday, 4 February," they said in a statement.

"Officers are in the process of reviewing the footage. No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

"Anyone who witnesses inappropriate behaviour during a match is urged to bring it to the attention of a steward or police officer."

Liverpool initially took a 1-0 lead through a Sadio Mane goal in the 22nd minute before Michail Antonio equalised just six minutes later.