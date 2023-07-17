West Ham quoted huge sum for Fulham's Joao Palhinha as they seek replacement for new Arsenal signing Declan Rice

West Ham have been quoted £60 million ($78m) for Joao Palhinha by Fulham as they look to replace Declan Rice after his move to Arsenal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers have identified Palhinha as a potential replacement for Rice, but the Daily Mail reports that Fulham are demanding the whopping £60m fee to let the Portugal international leave - a player whom the Cottagers signed for just £20m ($26m) a year ago.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham, as a result, are sifting through their list of midfield targets, which includes the likes of Southampton's James Ward-Prowse, Juventus' Denis Zakaria, Ajax's Edson Alvarez, Leeds United's Tyler Adams, and Manchester United's Scott McTominay. West Ham have £105m ($137m) to spend after Rice's move to Arsenal, but it is likely to inflate the asking price of their targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Palhinha has become a key player for Fulham since his move to the club last summer, making 40 appearances, and he has a contract until 2027, strengthening the Cottagers' hand when it comes to negotiations.

WHAT NEXT? West Ham will aim to spend some of the money received from the Rice deal in the coming weeks.