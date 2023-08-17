West Ham open talks for £40m Ajax star Mohammed Kudus but move could be hijacked by Chelsea after collapse of Michael Olise transfer

West Ham have opened talks with Ajax over a deal for winger Mohammed Kudus, but the London side fear Chelsea could butt in to sign the player.

WHAT HAPPENED? West Ham United are in negotiations with Ajax about signing attacking midfielder and winger Kudus in a deal worth more than £40 million ($51m). The Ghanaian international was on the verge of joining Brighton earlier this month, but the deal fell through due to the player's demands for a release clause in his contract.

AND WHAT'S MORE: West Ham are looking to tie up the deal quickly as Chelsea may be interested in the services of Kudus as well after losing out on the signing of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise, who has signed a new contract with the Selhurst Park team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: David Moyes wants to add more pace to his squad, but this comes amid reported conflicting strategies. The manager wants players for the short term and the new recruitment system led by Tim Steidten is targeting young talent with more growth potential. Kudus would naturally fall into such a category and is willing to relocate.

WHAT NEXT? The Hammers drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in their opening match of the season, with their first home fixture of the campaign coming on Sunday against London rivals Chelsea.