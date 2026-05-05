How to get West Ham vs Arsenal tickets: Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

West Ham host Arsenal at the London Stadium in London on Sunday, May 10, in what promises to be a massive London derby with title and survival implications at opposite ends of the table.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the Premier League while Arsenal are 1st, with the Hammers desperately fighting to escape the relegation zone while the Gunners look to move one step closer to their first league trophy in over two decades.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for West Ham vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is West Ham vs Arsenal in the Premier League?

Premier League - Premier League London Stadium

How to buy West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League tickets?

Multiple ticketing options are in place for Premier League games, from individual match passes to season tickets and additional hospitality packages, which are available through the club's official ticket portal.

British football clubs tend to allocate tickets in three stages:

First to season ticket holders. Then, to those who have been to home games before and are ranked based on loyalty points. Finally, to the public during the general sale period.

If you're looking for last-minute tickets, fans also look to purchase tickets off secondary platforms like StubHub.

What to expect from West Ham vs Arsenal?

Arsenal arrive in East London as the league leaders, having maintained their narrow advantage over Manchester City following a professional 1-0 victory against Newcastle United on April 25. Mikel Arteta’s side is in the midst of a historic pursuit, and with a potential title-deciding clash against City still fresh in the memory, the Gunners know that any dropped points at this stage could be catastrophic.

West Ham, however, is fighting for their Premier League life. The Hammers have endured a difficult campaign, and a bruising 3-0 defeat to Brentford on May 2 has left them languishing in the bottom three.

Despite their league position, David Moyes’ side has shown they can be competitive at home, evidenced by their 2-1 win over Everton on April 25.

History also suggests they can frustrate the Gunners - in the reverse fixture at the Emirates on September 28, the Hammers held firm for long periods before falling to a narrow 2-1 defeat.

How much do West Ham vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket varies widely. Most clubs offer tiered pricing based on age groups, including adult, junior, student, and senior categories, but these brackets differ from team to team.

Seat location and stand placement significantly influence the price, with premium views often commanding a premium cost. Some clubs also classify fixtures - for example, marquee matchups against big-name opponents may fall into a higher tier, with prices rising accordingly.

The Premier League has capped away games at £30 a ticket. So, if you're looking for a cheaper choice, you might want to suss out your team's away games and hunt down those tickets.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings



