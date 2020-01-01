Werner warned Liverpool move would be ‘difficult’ as Nagelsmann tries to talk striker into Leipzig stay

The German forward’s current coach hopes a standing as the main man at Bundesliga title hopefuls will ultimately convince a prolific star to stay put

Timo Werner has been warned that he would find it “difficult” not being the star attraction at , with boss Julian Nagelsmann hoping the prolific presence can be persuaded to stay put.

The highly-rated international striker is once again generating transfer talk.

Exit rumours are nothing new for Werner, with the 23-year-old having established a reputation as one of the most exciting frontmen in European football.

He has made no secret of his ambition to link up with an elite club at some stage, with the recent links to Premier League leaders Liverpool being talked up by the man himself.

Werner told Viasport: "I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world.

"When you're linked with that team it makes me very proud.

"It's a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."

While those at Leipzig can appreciate why Werner’s head may have been turned, Nagelsmann has urged his prized asset to carefully weigh up his options.

He has told Sport Bild: “It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig.

“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too.

“The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”

Werner is not the only Leipzig star to be attracting admiring glances.

The title hopefuls have plenty of in-demand talent on their books and Nagelsmann is aware that he faces a fight to retain the services of key men.

Arsenal and Barcelona are among those said to be keen on promising defender Dayot Upamecano, while Lukas Klostermann is expected to be the subject of big-money bids at some stage.

Nagelsmann added: "That doesn't come as a shock to me. We can't plan on becoming champions every year yet.

“As long as we bring in young players, who want to take the next step with us, it's normal for them to get involved with bigger clubs once they're successful with us and are developing faster than we are.

“At least we get good money in return, which we can invest again.”