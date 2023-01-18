Werner explains Chelsea exit and fires warning to potential new signing Nkunku

Timo Werner said ex-Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel influenced his exit and warned Christopher Nkunku that the Blues are complicated to play for.

Werner team-mate of Nkunku at RB Leipzig

Nkunku could join Chelsea this summer

Werner said life with Blues can be difficult

WHAT HAPPENED? Werner left Chelsea last August to return to RB Leipzig and has now explained his decision-making process while giving advice to Nkunku.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I wasn't part of the coach's plan anymore," Werner said of the reasoning behind his departure with Tuchel in charge. "You have to accept that and find a way to deal with it."

He warned Chelsea-linked team-mate Nkunku that the Stamford Bridge experience is very different from RB Leipzig, adding: "I can tell him about both positive and negative experiences, should he make the change. At a club like [Chelsea], you don't play like you do at RB Leipzig because there's more competition. [That's] not just on a sporting level, but also on a different level mentally."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a rocky spell at Chelsea, Werner has been plagued by injuries this term, though he's still managed to score nine times in all competitions.

WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? A deal to join Chelsea in the summer has been "100 per cent agreed", according to Fabrizio Romano, and so it seems to be only a matter of time before he debuts at Stamford Bridge.