How to get Werder Bremen vs Augsburg tickets: Bundesliga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Werder Bremen take on Augsburg on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen.

SV Werder Bremen will look to capitalize on their home-field advantage and secure crucial points in front of the home crowd early in the campaign. FC Augsburg travel north seeking a strong away performance, aiming to replicate their previous 3–1 victory over Bremen at the Weserstadion in May 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Werder Bremen vs Augsburg, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Bundesliga kick-off?

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg kicks off at the Wohninvest Weserstadion in Bremen.

Bundesliga - Game Week 4 19 Sept 2026 - 09:30 Wohninvest WESERSTADION

How to buy Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets?

To buy tickets for the SV Werder Bremen vs FC Augsburg Bundesliga match at the Weserstadion, you have two primary methods:

Official SV Werder Bremen Channels

Club Ticket Shop: Visit the official SV Werder Bremen ticket portal online.

Membership Priority: Club members receive priority access to ticket sales before they open to the general public.

General Public Sale: Remaining tickets are released to the public shortly after the member pre-sale window closes.

Official Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt): If the match sells out, check Werder Bremen's official secondary ticket market on their website, where season ticket holders resell their seats at face value.

Secondary Ticket Platforms

If tickets are sold out on official channels, secondary platforms such as StubHub list available resales. Prices on these platforms vary based on demand and seat location.

How much do Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Bundesliga tickets cost?

Official face-value ticket prices for SV Werder Bremen home matches at the Weserstadion depend on the seating category and match pricing tier:

Official Face-Value Ticket Prices

Standing Tickets (Ostkurve / Fan Block): €17 – €20 (concession/reduced rates: €11 – €15)

Category 4 (Upper Corners / Behind Goals): €30 – €38

Category 2–3 (Side & Upper Tiers): €40 – €55

Category 1 (Central Lower & Main Tiers): €60 – €75

Secondary Market Prices

If purchasing via the official Werder Bremen Secondary Ticket Exchange (Zweitmarkt), tickets are resold at original face value plus a 10% processing fee.

Secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub, resale prices for this specific fixture typically start around €40 to €67 for basic seating, with higher-tier seats ranging up to €100+ depending on demand.

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Bundesliga: Everything you need to know

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg Form

Werder Bremen head into this fixture with a record of two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 DFB-Pokal victory over SK Hansa Lueneburg on August 22. Before that, Bremen drew twice with Paderborn, both finishing 2-2, and suffered a 1-0 friendly defeat against Auxerre. They also beat Energie Cottbus 4-2 away in pre-season. Bremen scored nine goals across those five games and conceded six.

Augsburg come in with three wins, no draws, and two defeats from their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-0 DFB-Pokal win at Energie Cottbus on August 22. They also beat Sassuolo 3-2 and thrashed Schwaz 15-0 in pre-season friendlies. The defeats came against Leeds United, who won 4-0, and Bournemouth, who ran out 5-2 winners. Augsburg scored 20 goals in those five matches and conceded seven.

Werder Bremen vs Augsburg: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 2, 2026, when Augsburg beat Werder Bremen 3-1 in a Bundesliga fixture at the Wohninvest Weserstadion. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Augsburg hosted Bremen in December 2025. Across the last five Bundesliga meetings, Augsburg hold the stronger record with three wins to Bremen's one, with one draw. Augsburg have scored eight goals in those five games, with Bremen netting five.