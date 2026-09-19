Wenger admits: this puts Zidane under pressure

Arsène Wenger is one of the most prominent names in Premier League history, and he currently serves as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development. That role hasn't stopped him keeping a close eye on his native France.

The former Arsenal manager turned up as a surprise guest on radio station "Ligue 1+" today, Saturday, during Paris FC's match against Strasbourg. He used the appearance to discuss Zinedine Zidane taking charge of Les Bleus.

Foot Mercato carried Wenger's remarks, in which he said: "Zidane is doing his role well, and everyone is waiting for him, as there is a strong base in France that makes it difficult not to achieve good results."

He continued: "But between reaching the World Cup semi-final and reaching the final match, there are years in which things go well, and others in which that does not happen."

Wenger was quick to acknowledge the weight on Zidane's shoulders: "There are a lot of expectations around Zidane, and so he is under pressure, but he is used to that, as he has lived through these atmospheres throughout his career."

The Frenchman signed off with a message of support: "In any case, we wish coach Zidane all the best, because we love to see the France national team win."

Zidane took over Les Bleus from Deschamps, who guided France to the 2018 World Cup title, the silver medal in 2022 and fourth place in 2026.

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the Kooora forums