Arsène Wenger, the historic Arsenal manager, has attempted to distance himself from FIFA president Gianni Infantino amid an escalating scandal over the sale of World Cup rights that now threatens to bring him down from his post.

UEFA are working to organise moves aimed at removing Infantino from the top of world football's governing body.

The FIFA chief faces a wide wave of anger after announcing controversial plans to sell stakes in tournaments, such as the World Cup, to investors from outside the system.

He was forced to backtrack after UEFA, CONCACAF and the AFC united to reject the secret proposal.

Coordinated efforts are now under way to topple Infantino, who was prepared to contest the elections for a fourth term as FIFA president.

Wenger works for FIFA, and was often seen sitting beside Infantino during the World Cup this summer.

Criticised for his silence on the matter, the historic Arsenal manager decided to issue an official statement.

Wenger said: "At FIFA, I hold the position of Chief of Global Football Development. Together with my team, I oversee the analysis of the game's data, FIFA's online training centre, and the development of youth education through 60 academies in 60 countries, where they are needed most, alongside youth competitions around the world.

He continued: "In addition, I work as a technical adviser to the FIFA council concerned with the laws of the game. I did not take part in this strategic plan, and I only became aware of the project for the first time through media reports."

He concluded: "The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I strongly believe in the existence of an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency and integrity."