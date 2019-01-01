'Weigl & Gueye have the quality to play for PSG' – Thiago Silva & Verratti hoping for midfield reinforcements

Fellow Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos has been filling in in the number 6 role, but new faces could soon arrive in Paris

captain Thiago Silva has said that 's Julian Weigl and 's Idrissa Gana Gueye are quality players and would be welcome at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are in the market for a new number 6, with Brazilian centre-back Marquinhos having been deployed in that role of late due to a lack of options in the area.

And Silva, widely regarded as one of the best centre-backs in world football, believes that Weigl and Gueye could be just the players the French champions are looking for.

“I don't know them too well but we'll try to pay attention now that we know the situation!” the skipper told the media after Tuesday's training session in .

“But I do know that they have the quality to play in Paris and they will be welcome if they arrive.

“We haven't spoken about it between ourselves in the squad, but we trust Antero [Henrique, sporting director], Maxwell and the president too.”

Silva's quotes come just a day after a similar question was posed by AFP, but the 34-year-old was unwilling to speak on potential incomings at that time.

“I don't want to get into the transfer window, but everyone knows we need a players in this position because Marquinhos has been playing there and that's not his job,” he said.

“I'd prefer to leave it to the president and Antero, who, of course, is working on this issue. They try to do the best for the team.”

Another of PSG's stars, Marco Verratti, echoed his captain's sentiments in an interview with RMC, highlighting the -chasing side's need for extra bodies in the centre of the pitch.

“The best players, whether that's midfielders, attackers or defenders, are welcome here because we know that to win you have to have the best players.

“If the club decides to buy a number 6 then we will be happy because it's true that we don't have much depth in the middle.

“But these are things that depend on the club. We will welcome any player because we know that to win we must do it all together. We need the best players, even if we already have a lot of them!”