Webo has red card rescinded & will be present at rescheduled PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir clash
Comments()
Getty Images
UEFA have rescinded the red card that Pierre Webo received during Paris Saint-Germain's postponed clash with Istanbul Basaksehir, and he will be present when the fixture is restarted.
PSG assistant coach Webo was sent off for his reaction to alledged racial abuse from fourth official Sebastian Coltescu when the French champions played host to Basasksehir on Tuesday night.
UEFA have officially reversed that decision ahead of the rescheduled fixture, which will kick off from the 14-minute mark at 5:55 on Wednesday.
More to follow.