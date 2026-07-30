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“We will deal with it”: Max Eberl considers selling a defender at Bayern Munich

Bundesliga
Transfers
Bayern Munich

Max Eberl can envisage selling Hiroki Ito in this transfer window.

"If Hiroki Ito should have any thoughts of a move, because he himself realises it is becoming difficult, then we will address it," Eberl said at a media round on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Japanese defender can play right across the back line, but faces fierce competition in his two preferred roles. At left-back, Alphonso Davies (according to Eberl unsellable despite rumours to the contrary) and new signing Nathaniel Brown are battling for minutes. In central defence, Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah are seen as first choice, with Min-Jae Kim the first alternative.

Ito joined from VfB Stuttgart in 2024 for €23.5 million and remains under contract until 2028. Recurring injury problems have held him back in his first two years at Bayern Munich. Apart from Ito, Joao Palhinha, Sacha Boey and Bryan Zaragoza are also all definitely expected to leave the club.

Bayern Munich: The summer schedule after the 2026 World Cup

Date/Period

Event

20 July 2026

Professional squad return to training

25 July 2026

Friendly against Wehen Wiesbaden (1-2)

27 to 30 July 2026

Training camp at Tegernsee

30 July 2026

Friendly against Rottach-Egern

1 to 8 August 2026

Audi Summer Tour in South Korea

15 August 2026

Telekom Cup against RB Leipzig

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