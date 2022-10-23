'We've only just started our process' - Injury-hit Spurs competing for title would be a 'miracle', claims Conte

Antonio Conte says it would be a "miracle" for Tottenham to compete for the title this season having ''only just started our process''.

Spurs beaten 2-1 by Newcastle

Four players ruled out through injury

Conte hinted at January signings

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs were without Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Cristian Romero for Sunday's 2-1 loss against Newcastle due to injuries. Conte's side have now lost two matches in a row and the coach argued that the lack of depth in his squad could derail their season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "When you don't have three or four players in the squad you're in trouble," he said to Sky Sports. "We have to manage very well this situation and overcome it together. When you play every three days you need to have a deep, strong squad. We have only just started our process. We are playing in the Champions League. We're trying to improve our situation step by step. You need time and patience. I want to be honest. With my experience, we are doing well but we need the time and patience.

"If we played one game every six or seven days, we could fight for something important. To play every three days we have to continue to build our path and have patience. If someone thinks we can invent the win and do a miracle, we need to continue to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian went on to argue that his team must make new signings in the January transfer window to boost their chances of competing in the Premier League and Champions League, adding: "We have to finish this period of games and then in January we'll see where we are, which improvement we need. Together with the club. The club knows very well. I was very clear in the summer. If we want to play in the Premier League and Champions League you need to improve the squad."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Spurs will try to preserve their place at the top of Champions League Group D on Wednesday when they take on Sporting CP at home.