'We passed Liverpool test with flying colours' - Reus on Dortmund's pre-season triumph

The Germany international met his former boss Jurgen Klopp as the Bundesliga side recorded a 3-2 win over the Reds in the United States

forward Marco Reus believes his side passed their test after beating the Reds 3-2 on Friday evening.

The pair met as part of their pre-season schedules in the United States, with the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana playing host to its first football match in sweltering heat.

Jurgen Klopp named a number of fringe players in his starting XI for the game while his former club named a strong first-team side, including players such as new signings Mats Hummels and Julian Brandt as well as regular starters including Jadon Sancho.

Harry Wilson’s goal 35 minutes in ensured the two went into half time level following Paco Alcacer’s early opener, but a five-minute double-salvo from Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen handed Dortmund the win – despite Rhian Brewster’s penalty 15 minutes from time.

Reus, who appeared as a half time substitute for Mario Gotze, believes that Dortmund passed a tough test with "flying colours" with the win.

"That was a test today because of the time difference, the flights we had,” he told Sport1 .

“That is a character thing, because it takes willpower to do so, but we have passed the task with flying colours."

An advantage of Dortmund’s trip Stateside to play and Liverpool is the exposure the club receive from American football fans, but the 30-year-old feels the games were made harder by constant press attention.

"It’s difficult, for the coaching team and for the players," he added.

“You need the time to regenerate, which you have not had due to the many press appointments.”

The international met Klopp on the pitch in pre-season once again after Liverpool faced Dortmund in July 2018, with the side winning 3-1 that day.

Article continues below

He recently told Goal of how his 'animal' former boss convinced him to join Dortmund , saying: “If Jurgen sits in front of you with his aura, with his aggressiveness, which he radiates even when speaking, with his size, then that is quite impressive.

“Even the way he talks to you - this is rarely the case in professional business.

"He pulls you under his spell and will not let you go. I left the conversation with a fluttering heart. He was definitely one of the reasons why I signed for Dortmund."