'We need him happy' - Lionel Messi must go where he will feel 'comfortable' amid PSG exit talk, insists Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni

Lionel Scaloni has insisted Lionel Messi must go where he will feel "comfortable" amid speculation he is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi tipped to leave PSG

Strongly linked to Saudi Arabia

Scaloni wants Messi to be "happy"

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's future hangs in the air as the Argentine skipper's contract at PSG is due to expire this summer. It has been reported that the forward has already decided against signing an extension with the Parisians and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal are now being mooted as his most likely destination. La Albiceleste manager Scaloni wants Messi to be "happy" wherever he decides to play his club football next season so that he can reach his best level for the national team.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Let him go to where he will feel comfortable with his teammates and the club’s fans,” Scaloni told Qatar’s Al-Kass channel.

“The matter does not affect us as a national team as long as he’s happy when he joins us and we need him to be happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: News agency AFP claimed that Messi's proposed move to the Middle East is a "done deal", which his father, Jorge Messi, angrily denied with an official statement on his social media.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Messi returned to PSG training on Monday after reportedly seeing his two-week ban lifted by the club following a public apology for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia. He looks set to return to action against Ajaccio on Saturday in Ligue 1.