‘We have to make our home a fortress’ - Sissoko urges Spurs to improve form at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The French midfielder still has hopes of another top four finish despite a disappointing start to the campaign

Moussa Sissoko has urged his team-mates to turn Hotspur Stadium into a fortress this season after several disappointing results in their new home.

Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League after 12 games, with just three wins to their name in the current campaign.

Those three victories came at their new stadium against , and , but the venue has also played host to a number of forgettable moments.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side drew 1-1 with struggling and most recently newly-promoted , with a 7-2 loss against Bayern undoubtedly the most frustrating result for Spurs fans in their new home.

The club’s tally of 14 points from 12 games is their lowest at this stage of a Premier League season since 2008/09.

At this stage last year, the north-London club sat comfortably in the top four after nine league victories, but early signs of home issues were noticeable after their temporary move to Wembley for most of the previous two seasons.

That dip in form at Wembley had followed an unbeaten final season at White Hart Lane in 2016/17, where the club finished second in the table behind champions .

The club have continued on from their Wembley woes with a worrying run of form in the current campaign, but international Sissoko believes they have the ability to climb back into the top four.

“Of course we are far, far behind the top four, but the season is long and we can still win a lot of games,” Sissoko told said.

“It will not be easy but we know we have the qualities to do it. When we come back [after the international break] we will try to catch the teams in front of us and see where we are at the end of the season.

“We have to make our home a fortress. Normally we have to take most of the points at home against every team, but we have a bit of a problem with that.

“It is a shame for us because the fans are pushing us along with their support, but at the end we don’t win."