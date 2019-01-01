'We don't want to be remembered for only winning the Champions League' - Alexander-Arnold backs Liverpool for more trophies

The right-back wants fans to lose count of how many titles his side win, and thinks their title rivals have given them a lesson in how to do it

Trent Alexander-Arnold says have learned from the example set by last season as the defender looks to add even more trophies to the club's collection after claiming the last season.

After lifting their sixth European title at the end of last season, Jurgen Klopp’s side immediately set their sights on winning the club’s first league title of the Premier League era.

Liverpool have started the campaign in relentless form and will look to make it six wins from six as they travel to on Sunday. After seeing City win their last 14 games to pip them to the title last season, Alexander-Arnold says Liverpool know the standard they have to set.

“I'm sure we picked up things from how City won last year,” he told the Daily Mail . “They showed us how winning's done. They were relentless.

“Losing the title was the worst feeling many of us had ever felt in football. Coming so close to something. Coming so close to feeling as though you have made something of yourself and made your family proud and then in a split second, you feel as if you have let everyone down in the world, you feel as if you weren't good enough.

“You can't dismiss one trophy to go after another. Why not go for both? We have got the quality in the squad. We want to win everything. We have to be selfish about that.

“We don't want to give other teams an easy route into winning trophies. We want to dominate on all fronts, get to finals, go to Wembley in May every season, be around the title race every season.”

After losing in the final of the Champions League, and , Liverpool’s Champions League triumph over saw Klopp and Liverpool get a monkey off their back with a first title under the German.

But for the Scouser Alexander-Arnold, European football’s biggest title isn’t enough. He says he wants fans to lose count of the number of trophies they win.

“When we won the Champions League last season, the celebrations were incredible,” he added. “But it wasn't even a week of pure joy. We still weren't satisfied. The attitude was that it would have been better if it was the double that we had done. We told ourselves that that was what we needed to push for this season.

“We don't want to be remembered as that Liverpool team that only won the Champions League. We want to be the team that people can't remember how many trophies we have won because we won so many. If someone mentions Liverpool winning the Premier League, we want people to say, 'Which one?' or 'What year was that? Was that number 19? Was that 21?'"

“We want people to be confused about how many trophies we won. We don't want to be remembered as the team who missed out to Manchester City in a great title race. We don't want to be the team that nearly did it. We want to be the team that did it.”