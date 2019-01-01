'We do have a plan now' - Solskjaer admits Woodward's Man Utd transfer dealings were 'late'

The Norwegian coach conceded the club had been tardy during the summer, but insisted there would be better structure next time around

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping the club can complete its player transfers quicker next summer, after describing the previous window's dealings as 'late'.

The Red Devils spent £159m ($207m) on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James in the off-season, but only managed to secure the centre-half late in the window, while also losing Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling just before the period ended.

Solskjaer admitted the club's transfers, which are headed up by executive vice chairman Ed Woodward, were left to the last minute during the summer, but insisted a plan had been structured going forward with next season's squad in mind.

"We do have a clear picture of what the squad is going to look like in June-July," Solskjaer said speaking ahead of 's visit to Old Trafford. "Hopefully, you get as much done as soon as possible.

"With Harry [Maguire] coming in, Romelu [Lukaku] going out, it was late. We do have a plan now."

Old Trafford could see several new faces over the next few transfer windows with players such as prodigy Jadon Sancho, Norwiegan teenager Erling Haaland and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison all linked with a move to the Theatre of Dreams.

Solskjaer's United have only won four of their 14 Premier League matches this season to sit in 10th position.

The Red Devils are eight points behind fourth-placed and an astonishing 22 adrift of unbeaten leaders .

As the club look to welcome back former manager and new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, Solskjaer revealed he isn't thinking about suffering the same fate as his predecessor, who was sacked from Old Trafford 12 months ago.

"I can just go on the evidence of the game days and supporters I've met,” he said. “There's not many I've met that say you've got to do something different. They can see what we're trying to do.

"They know there's a lot of work being done behind the scenes - put a culture in the team, what we're trying to do here, with what's happening here at Carrington.

“I'm not going to tell anyone how to run their football clubs, but I think everyone knows continuity is one of the keys of success. Some clubs have more patience than others, some clubs don't have that time and continuity.

"For me, with Man United, we have a plan in place and hopefully we can get the results to speed it up. Sometimes it doesn't go at the speed you want to, but it's still going in the right direction.

"I just know I have a set of values and beliefs. The club have values and beliefs and I know that we have made these decisions together.

"Results will change moods but the mood behind the scenes is positive.

"I can't sit here and just talk about that, we want results and I feel we're going to stick to the plan we've put together. Results will probably speed that up."