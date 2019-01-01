'We are killing the best league in the world' - Mourinho confirms Spurs will appeal Son red card against Chelsea

The Portuguese thinks Tottenham were the victims of an injustice at the hands of VAR which saw the South Korean ace dismissed against the Blues

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that will appeal the red card Son Heung-min received against on Sunday, with it his belief that VAR is "killing the best league in the world".

Son appeared to kick out at Antonio Rudiger after being floored by the Blues defender in a 50/50 challenge on the hour mark, which led to a review from match official Anthony Taylor.

Taylor decided to give the international his marching orders after consulting with assistant referee Paul Tierney, who watched the incident back using VAR.

Spurs were already 2-0 down after Willian's first-half brace for the Blues, and were unable to fight their way back into the match with ten men.

Mourinho voiced his frustration over Son's dismissal post-match, sarcastically saying he hopes Rudiger "will recover from broken ribs because he will have broken ribs for sure."

Spurs slipped six points behind the Blues in the race for the final spot after the home defeat, with a Boxing Day clash at home to up next.

Speaking ahead of that fixture, Mourinho revealed that Tottenham will try to get Son's red card overturned while criticising VAR for its detrimental impact on the Premier League.

"The situation with Son, I think Mr Tierney got it wrong," Mourinho told a press conference on Monday. "We are killing the best league in the world."

Rudiger was at the centre of another unsavoury incident during the game at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, when he was targeted with racist abuse from a section of the home crowd.

The Dutch centre-back told Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta that he had heard racist shouts from the stands shortly after tangling with Son, with Frank Lampard confirming that the duo reported the abuse to Premier League officials after the final whistle.

Mourinho went on to express his belief that society needs help to eradicate racism once and for all, insisting the players should feel free to stop playing if subjected to any abuse on the pitch.

"I don’t know (how we sort out the problem of racism in football)," he said. "The only thing I can say is to repeat that I am totally, totally against racism in society and obviously against racism in my football world. I feel very sorry every time something happens and I will always support any decision that the authorities make in relation to that.

"Society needs help. And then football is a micro-society. Do we need help? Yes. But society needs help. We need to eradicate any form of discrimination and this case we are talking about racism. Football and society needs help.

"It is happening before and I feel it is going to happen again in the future, that is the problem. What I see is an evolution in the protocol and that is fine. The players have the freedom to stop, to go to the referee, to go to their managers. This is one step and any decision that can be made by superior authorities I will support. I am anti-racist in all my areas.”

Article continues below

Mourinho refused to condemn Spurs fans as a collective, however, urging them to continue showing "great discipline and "great behaviour" as the season progresses.

“My message is that it’s not Tottenham fans," he added. "One Tottenham fan is not Tottenham fans. Tottenham fans since I’ve been here have been phenomenal, supporting the team, respecting opponents. Incredible behaviour.

“We went to Wolves and it looked like an invasion of Tottenham fans at Molineux. I go in my car to matches, busy street, no problems at all. Great discipline, great behaviour. If I have to say something it’s to the Tottenham supporters to keep doing what they’ve been doing with the team.”