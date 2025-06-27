Wayne Rooney to take non-league job? Man Utd & England icon eyed as Robbie Savage's successor at National League North side

Manchester United legend Wanye Rooney is being considered for a shock return to management in the National League North.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Former England captain Rooney has struggled across his coaching career to date - which has included spells in charge of Derby, D.C. United, Birmingham and Plymouth. He left his last post, with the Pilgrims, at the end of 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Rooney took in just 25 games at Plymouth, winning five, while a disastrous stint alongside NFL legend Tom Brady at Birmingham lasted only 83 days. The 39-year-old could, however, be heading back to the dugout.

DID YOU KNOW?

According to The Sun, Rooney is registering on the radar of Macclesfield. They are currently in the process of rebuilding after being liquidated as Macclesfield Town in 2020. They surged to the North Premier League title last season, picking up over 100 points.

TELL ME MORE

Former Wales international and Manchester United academy graduate Robbie Savage is currently calling the shots at Macclesfield, but he is being lined up for a new role at Forest Green Rovers.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

Rooney may be tempted to succeed Savage, allowing him to remain close to his family home in Cheshire, but he has admitted to being happy doing punditry work at present as he figures prominently in coverage from Amazon Prime and BBC Sport.