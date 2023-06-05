WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic slams Verona fans booing retirement speech and gets huge cheer from AC Milan crowd after ‘biggest moment’ dig

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took a cheeky dig at Verona fans as they booed the Swedish star during his retirement speech at San Siro.

Ibrahimovic slammed Verona fans

Jeered at him during retirement announcement

Milan beat Verona 3-1 on Sunday

WHAT HAPPENED? Addressing the AC Milan fans during their final Serie A game of the season against Verona which they won 3-1 at San Siro, Ibrahimovic announced his retirement from football at age 41 on Sunday. While the striker was giving an emotional retirement speech, the away fans jeered at him to which he gave a cheeky response by saying "Keep booing. This is the biggest moment in your year seeing me."|

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Rossoneri had earlier announced that the Sweden legend would leave the club at the end of this season after his contract expires with the club and on Sunday, he himself brought down the curtain on his illustrious professional career.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC? The 41-year-old is yet to announce his plans for the future but it is unlikely he would take up a managerial role soon.