Watch: Yilmaz skies late penalty to send Turkey crashing out of World Cup qualifying

Veteran Turkey star Burak Yilmaz sent his nation out of the World Cup qualifiers after failing to hit the target with a penalty that would have tied Thursday's play-off with Portugal.

The Lille striker, 36, had dragged his side back into the game with a goal to make it 2-1, following Otavio and Diogo Jota's first-half strikes.

But when he had the chance to level with just six minutes left on the clock Yilmaz sent his effort into the stratosphere, to the obvious relief of Portugal - who went on to make the game safe through Matheus and book a final place against North Macedonia.

