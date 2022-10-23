Granit Xhaka has been in fine goalscoring form with his right foot of late, with the Swiss firing home a stunning effort for Arsenal at Southampton.

Gunners burst out of the blocks

Swiss star fires them in front

Saints keeper stood no chance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners burst out of the blocks at St Mary’s and had squandered a couple of decent sights of goal before Xhaka fired them in front in the 11th minute. He nearly took the net off when doing so, making the cleanest connections with a half-volley from a Ben White cross from the right.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal entered their meeting with the Saints aware that another victory – a 10th of the 2022-23 campaign – would restore their four-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta’s side have found inspiration from every area of the field this season, with Xhaka’s renaissance in the middle of the park continuing as he adds goals to the ball-winning side of his game.