WATCH: Wondergoal from Alvarez! Man City star gives Argentina two-goal lead against Croatia following stunning solo run in World Cup semi-final

Manchester City starlet Julian Alvarez doubled Argentina's lead against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final with a brilliant solo goal.

Alvarez scores insane solo goal

Fires Argentina 2-0 up vs Croatia

Within touching distance of World Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? Mere moments after Lionel Messi had fired La Albiceleste ahead via a penalty won by Alvarez early on in their semi-final against Croatia, the Man City forward doubled their lead with a simply brilliant effort. Picking up the ball deep in his own half, Alvarez darted forward and sucked in several defenders, before making his way into the box and - with a slice of luck - finishing for 2-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A touch - or two - of fortune was deserved for Alvarez's incredible work to make his goal happen, gobbling up the pitch with the ball at his feet in a brilliant run that had defenders twisting and turning from the get go. The strike ensured Argentina took a commanding 2-0 lead into half-time, which is key in such a high-stakes contest.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALVAREZ? His goal means Argentina have one foot in the World Cup final, giving the 22-year-old a very realistic chance of lifting football's greatest prize so soon into his career and returning to Manchester a World Cup winner.