Union Berlin's Brenden Aaronson saw his free-kick go right through the Oman wall and past the goalkeeper for a second-half goal.

Aaronson scores free-kick

Goalkeeper error

USMNT up 2-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Bundesliga attacker Brenden Aaronson found the back of the net off the bench for the U.S. men's national team Tuesday evening, scoring a free-kick in the second half. The strike went right through the wall and past the goalkeeper; an incredible blunder!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aaronson came on for Christian Pulisic at left wing at halftime and has taken advantage of the opportunity.

WHAT NEXT FOR THE USMNT?: They host Germany in an international friendly on Saturday, October 13.