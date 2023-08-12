WATCH: Ugly scenes! Saint-Etienne fans fight among themselves as Ligue 2 clash with Rodez is delayed

Yash Thakur
Saint-Etienne fansGetty
A huge fight broke between Saint-Etienne fans ahead of their delayed Ligue 2 opener against Rodez.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saint-Etienne were relegated from Ligue 1 during the 2021-22 season following an abysmal run of 12 games without a win. The club struggled in the first half of the 2022-23 season in the second division but eventually finished eighth after a strong end to the campaign.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SAINT-ETIENNE? Les Verts will face Quevilly-Rouen in their second game in Ligue 2 on August 19.

