Watch: Tierney keeps promise to meet 'inspiration' fan

Kieran Tierney kept his promise to meet with a young disabled fan ahead of Arsenal's match against Liverpool on Wednesday after hailing the young supporter as an "inspiration".

The fan, named Cameron, was previously pictured on social media as a diehard Gunners supporter, and was attending the game against the Reds before undergoing major surgery.

Tierney previously stated that he hoped to organise a meeting with the youngster before Mikel Arteta's side faced Jurgen Klopp's visitors and the club have now released a video showing him true to his word.

Watch: Tierney meets "inspiration" ahead of Liverpool encounter

In our last match before he undergoes surgery, Arsenal fan Cameron reached out to @KieranTierney1 to try and meet his hero ❤️



You’re an inspiration, Cameron. It was brilliant to have you with us last night. Keep fighting! 💪 pic.twitter.com/aMIjZfTZxT — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 17, 2022

