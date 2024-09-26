WWE Bad Blood 2024: Date, start time, match card, TV channel and live stream

Here's everything you need to know about the massive supercard event this October

WWE will end a two-decade exodus for a famed event this October when they welcome back Bad Blood for the first time since 2004, featuring some mouthwatering match-ups and encounters.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will team up with former rival Roman Reigns for a tag team match against The Bloodline. At the same time, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will deliver the iconic Hell in a Cell match that has its roots in the original edition of this event.

Punk will be out to ensure McIntyre takes no revenge after victory in a strap match at Bash in Berlin, while Liv Morgan and Nia Jax will respectively defend the Women's World Championship and WWE Women's Championship.

It marks the latest supercard event to savour this year, so when does it take place, and how can you watch it around the world? Here's all you need to know about WWE Bad Blood.

What is WWE Bad Blood?

Bad Blood is a supercard event, one of several pay-per-view showcases that take place each year on the WWE calendar, uniting fighters from the RAW and SmackDown brands.

This time, the event will take place for the first time since 2004 and for just the fourth time in its history. It famously helped introduce the Hell in a Cell format to WWE and will include it on its fight card.

Where is WWE Bad Blood?

WWE Bad Blood will take place this year at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

The home of the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, it has hosted multiple UFC and other wrestling events over the years.

What time does WWE Bad Blood start?

WWE Bad Blood is expected to start at 17:30 ET / 22:30 BST on Saturday, October 5.

How to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 in the US

Viewers in the United States can watch and live stream WWE Bad Blood through the promotion’s exclusive home of premium events, NBC’s Peacock TV service.

With full undercard coverage, plus a host of other sports and entertainment coverage throughout the year, subscribers can enjoy a rich selection of options with Peacock. Customers can subscribe to Peacock Premium with ads for $5.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus without ads for $11.99 per month.

How to watch WWE Bad Blood 2024 in the UK

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch and live stream WWE Bash in Berlin through the promotion’s exclusive home of premium events, TNT Sports Box Office, offered by discovery+.

Offering coverage from all TNT sports channels, discovery+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just £3.99 per month. The additional cost for the PPV is expected to be £14.99.

WWE Bad Blood match card

Title Match Singles match for the Women's World Championship Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley Singles match Damian Priest vs Finn Balor Hell in a Cell match CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre Singles match for the WWE Women's Championship Nia Jax vs TBD Tag Team match Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu)

Tickets to WWE Bad Blood

Tickets to WWE Bad Blood can be bought directly through Ticketmaster, the official retailer for WWE events in the United States.

FAQs

When was the last edition of WWE Bad Blood?

WWE Bad Blood was last held in 2004. It took place on June 13 at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The event was topped by former headliners Triple H and Shawn Michaels, who contested against each other in a Hell in a Cell match.

How much are tickets for WWE Bad Blood?

Tickets for WWE Bad Blood are subject to dynamic pricing and verified resale choices through Ticketmaster. At the time of publication, they were between $225 and $1000.

How many WWE Bad Blood events have taken place?

Three prior Bad Blood events have taken place under WWE, with the original event first held in 1997 under the name Badd Blood: In Your House.

The event was revived in 2003 for a two-year spell and continued until 2004, when One Night Stand replaced it.

Plans in 2017 to revive the event fell through in favour of a return to Great Balls of Fire, but now, Bad Blood will finally return to the calendar.

What is the next WWE pay-per-view in 2024?

The next WWE pay-per-view after 2024 will be Crown Jewel, which will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, November 2.

It marks the event's sixth edition and forms the latest part of WWE’s ten-year partnership with Saudi Arabia, having last visited for King and Queen of the Ring in May.