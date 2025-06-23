How to watch UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, time, fight card & more info

It’s all eyes on Vegas for UFC fans with thrilling fight action alls et for this weekend

The month of June ends on a high for UFC enthusiasts with the annual International Fight Week taking place in Las Vegas from June 25-29. Plenty is going on during those days to keep MMA fanatics enthralled, including the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and UFC X, the immersive two-day fan experience.

The star-studded Vegas week culminates with eye-catching fight action as Ilia Topuria takes on Charles Oliveira in a tantalising lightweight encounter, which is the headline bout at UFC 317 on June 28. It’s a momentous week for UFC veteran and legend Oliveira, who not only is looking to become a two-time lightweight champion, but is also receiving the Forrest Griffin Community Award at the Hall of Fame ceremony for his work in providing local youths with free education and jiu-jitsu training.

The Georgian cage star, Ilia Topuria, who fights out of Spain, hence his moniker of ‘El Matador’, is stepping up to lightweight for the first time since relinquishing his featherweight crown. In his last appearance at the lower-weight category, Topuria maintained his unbeaten MMA record with an emphatic third-round knockout of Max Holloway in Abu Dhabi last October.

It was the fifth bout in a row when he was awarded either ‘Performance of the Night’ or ‘Fight of the Night’ accolades, and he’ll be hoping to produce another jaw-dropping display en route to becoming a two-weight UFC king in Vegas. The Abu Dhabi victory was Topuria’s 16th straight success since he debuted on the MMA scene at ‘Mix Fight Events 17’ in 2015, and he looks to continue his rise to stardom by adding the scalp of Charles Oliveira.

Getty Images

Charles Oliveira is also a former UFC champion, of course, having ruled the lightweight roost back in 2021. The Brazilian star captured and defended the belt during an 11-fight winning streak between 2018-2022. However, since then, losses against Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev slowed his ambitions somewhat. He does come into this clash with a win behind him, though, having seen off Michael Chandler for a second time at UFC 309 in November. Can ‘do Bronxs’ turn back the clock, or will he find the unbeaten Topuria just too classy?

Topuria vs Oliveira may be the feature contest at UFC 317, but we’ve also got another tasty title tussle to savour in Vegas, as Alexandre Pantoja looks to defend his flyweight belt against Kai Kara-France. Pantoja, known as ‘Cannibal’, who is currently on a 7-fight victorious run, claimed the flyweight crown at UFC 290 back in July 2023.

Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira, including the full card details and how you can watch or stream all the action live.

When is UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira?

Date Saturday, June 28 Location T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada Start time The ESPN show starts at 8 pm ET / 1 am BST, Sun on TNT Sports Main event walks 11.30 pm ET (4.30 am BST, Sun)

The T-Mobile Arena is a multi-purpose indoor venue in Paradise, Nevada. Opened in 2016, it is the home arena of ice hockey outfit, the Vegas Golden Knights of NHL fame and is situated on the Las Vegas Strip. It's hosted various sports and entertainment events over recent years, including MMA, boxing, and wrestling.

The UFC signed a long-term tenancy agreement back in 2017, under which it agreed to host multiple events every year at the arena. This will be the third time Topuria has entered the T-Mobile Arena octagon. He made Bryce Mitchell tap out in round 2 of their clash at UFC 282 in December 2022 and knocked out Ryan Hall in the opening round of their July 2021 match-up at UFC 264.

Looking for tickets for UFC 317? Go to axs.com, prices currently range from $520 - $11,400.

How to watch UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira in the US

In the United States, UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira will be broadcast live on ESPN PPV, with streaming available via the ESPN+ app. This is a standalone service from regular ESPN, so you don’t need to be an existing TV subscriber to buy a PPV card. You can download the app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. The whole event costs $79.99.

How to watch UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira in the UK

UFC 317 coverage will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. You can live stream on discovery+ and watch via TNT Sports' TV channels on Sky, BT and Virgin Media platforms. Discovery+ Premium is £30.99 per month and available on a monthly rolling contract. This includes TNT Sports and other entertainment channels. Existing BT broadband customers can access TNT Sports for £20 per month. The package consists of TNT Sports and Discovery+.

Watch UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira from anywhere with a VPN

If UFC 317 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

UFC 317: Topuria vs Oliveira Fight Card

Main Card

Weight class Fight Lightweight (title) Ilia Topuria vs Charles Oliveira Flyweight (title) Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France Lightweight Beneil Dariush vs Renato Moicano Flyweight Brandon Royval vs Joshua Van Middleweight Paulo Costa vs Roman Kopylov

Ilia Topuria MMA stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 5' 6"

5' 6" Reach: 69 in

69 in Total fights: 16

16 Record: 16-0-0

Charles Oliveira MMA stats