How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr: Date, time, streaming links & more

Jake Paul’s pugilist pursuits continue on June 28 as the social media personality returns to the ring for the first time since his highly publicised bout with boxing legend, Mike Tyson, last November. ‘Problem Child’ now prepares to face another former world champion, Julio Chavez Jr, son of the legendary Julio Chavez Sr, in a cruiserweight clash in California. While there was a huge age-gap of some 30+ years, when Paul took on the quinquagenarian ‘Iron Mike’, there’s only a decade or so age difference between the fighters this time around, and the hype king can expect to be given a tougher examination.

Jake Paul is taking part in only his 13th professional bout as he goes gunning for another big ring scalp. He’s compiled an impressive 11-1 record since first embarking on a career in the sport in 2018. Prior to his scrap with Tyson, the famous YouTuber has shown plenty of punch power, stopping three opponents in a row in the space of just seven months, two of those wins coming within the opening round.

Julio Chavez Jr. could prove to be a tough nut to crack, even though the legendary Mexican will be competing in his 63rd fight. The man who amazingly remained unbeaten in his first 48 professional contests between 2003-2012, has only been stopped twice before, by Daniel Jacobs and Andrzej Fonfara.

Chavez Jr., who is currently mixing in the heaviest weight division of the nine categories he’s fought at during his lengthy and impressive career, famously went the distance with the hard-hitting Canelo Alvarez. That epic all-Mexican bout in 2017 came on the back of Canelo KO’ing both Liam Smith and Amir Khan in middleweight world title encounters. Chavez Jr. returned to the ring at 38 years of age last summer after a three-year absence, beating former UFC fighter Uriah Hall by unanimous decision.

The pick of the other fights on the Anaheim card is another cruiserweight clash, with Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez making the first defence of his WBO world title against Yuniel Dorticos. Ramirez claimed the crown by beating Britain’s Chris Billam-Smith in Saudi Arabia last November. Dorticos has bounced back emphatically since losing his IBF title in 2020 to Mairis Briedis, stopping all three of his latest opponents in the 1st or 2nd rounds.

Let GOAL assist you with all the vital pre-fight info you require for Paul vs Chavez Jr., including the tale of the tape, where the event is taking place and how you can watch the boxing show from home.

When is Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr?

Date Saturday, June 28 Location Honda Center, Anaheim, California, United States Start time DAZN’s coverage of the main card starts at 8pm ET / 1am BST (Sunday) Main event ring walks 11pm ET / 4am BST (Sunday)

Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr is being staged at the Honda Center, which is an indoor arena located in Anaheim, California, with a capacity of over 18,000. It was completed in 1993 for $123 million and has been the home of the Anaheim Ducks, of NHL fame, ever since opening. In October 2006, Honda, whose American headquarters are based in nearby Torrance, paid $60 million for the naming rights over 15 years and renewed the deal for another decade in 2020.

The Honda Center has hosted regular UFC events over the years, starting with UFC 59 in 2006 and going right through to UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria in February 2024. Several high profile WWE events have also been held at the Anaheim venue, including WrestleMania XII (1996), Royal Rumble 1999, WrestleMania 2000 and various episodes of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown. This will be the second boxing card of 2025 staged at the Honda Center that Oscar De La Hoya (Golden Boy Promotions) has been involved in.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr

Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr. will be shown live on DAZN PPV in over 200 countries globally. It’s priced at £24.99 in the UK and $59.99 in the US. DAZN PPV Bundle options are also available, with fight fans able to choose to buy two PPV events for the special price of £39.99 (UK) and $94.99 (US). In the bundle, you can choose either Paul vs Chavez Jr and Usyk v Dubois 2 or Paul vs Chavez Jr and ‘The Ring III’ (Edgar Berlanga vs Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs William Zepeda). Buying a PPV fight with DAZN also provides 7-days free access to the entire DAZN platform.

Watch Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr from anywhere with a VPN

If the Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr fight isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.

We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr Fight Card

Weight class Fight Cruiserweight Jake Paul vs Julio Chavez Jr. Cruiserweight (WBO world title) Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez vs Yuniel Dorticos Lightweight Floyd Schofield vs Tevin Farmer Welterweight Avious Griffin vs Julian Rodriguez Welterweight Raul Curiel vs Victor Ezequiel Rodriguez Women’s Lightweight Holly Holm vs Yolanda Vega

Jake Paul professional boxing stats

Age: 28

28 Height: 6′ 1″ / 185cm

6′ 1″ / 185cm Reach: 76″ / 193cm

76″ / 193cm Total fights: 12

12 Record: 11-1-0

11-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 64

Julio Chavez Jr. professional boxing stats